The Indian Box office is falling back in place after a long break and some of it has to do with the latest Bollywood film The Kashmir Files. After the success of Sooryavanshi in 2021 and Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022 February, the new Vivek Agnihotri film is on a record-breaking run, about to cross the ₹100 crore mark soon. As the film is wrapped up in several controversies, actor Anupam Kher, who plays a key role in the movie has rubbished the popular notion that the film is anti-Muslims in a few ways.

For the unversed, the movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and the atrocities they had to face in the year 1990. It has been directed by The Tashkent Files fame Vivek Agnihotri and stars actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi, amongst others.

In a recent interaction with First Post, Anupam Kher opened up on how the movie is being labelled as anti-Muslims. The actor believes that only terrorists’ perspective has been narrated so far through films and the story of Kashmiri Pandits was getting side-tracked. “They are, by now, clichés. Before The Kashmir Files, at least seven-eight films on Kashmir have showed the terrorists’ point of view. Why didn’t anyone object to the Kashmiri Hindu’s viewpoint being obliterated from these films?”, he said.

Anupam Kher further went on to give the example of Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List and said, “Yeh movement toh aur kabhi ho hi nahin sakta. When Steven Spielberg made Schindler’s List, the shock that audiences felt was not that of an unfamiliar historical happening. People knew about the Jew holocaust, not just through history books but through many brilliant films before Schindler’s List. But where was the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits mentioned? It was hushed up. After watching the film, 95 percent of the audience tells us that they did not know this had happened.”

