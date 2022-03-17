Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey is geared up to release tomorrow across the country. After the success of Sooryavanshi, Akki fever is set to grip the nation yet again. However, in the span of the last 6 days, things have changed drastically and there’s a strong opponent waiting in the form of The Kashmir Files to compete with Akki’s upcoming release.

Before we start talking about the box office things, the screen count is an important issue to be addressed. Looking at the phenomenal box office run The Kashmir Files is enjoying, you might have got an idea that the film will dent Akshay’s upcoming release in screen counts. And yes, the tussle between both the films is on!

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files had opened on Friday with 600 screens, which got shot up to 2000 screens due to public demand. Now, if reports are to be believed, the film will get more screens this Friday onwards apart from retaining 2000 screens. As Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam turned out to be a complete washout affair in the Hindi belt, it will vacant screens this week. As the response of TKF is out of this world, theatre owners are more than happy to accommodate TKF over Bachchhan Paandey. TKF might hit a count of 2500 or even more, leaving Akki’s film possibly with a smaller share. As of now, things are being discussed to attain a balance for both films.

Speaking about the box office numbers, The Kashmir Files has earned 19.05 crores on its first Wednesday, and that’s the biggest day for the film. With the kind of force the film is moving, it is sure shot that it will continue to rake in huge moolah despite Bachchhan Paandey’s arrival. Practically, both the films have a different set of audiences, with Akshay‘s film is expected to work successfully in mass centres. But yes, there will be a denting situation in multiplexes and single screens of A centres. In fact, BP will remain a second choice here with TKF scoring handsomely.

So, it looks that Bachchhan Paandey isn’t going to affect The Kashmir Files that much.

Talking about the brighter side, both The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey to bring a win-win situation for the box office. Even if both get 4000 screens divided between them (out of approx 4500 screens in the Hindi belt), with 500 getting retained by Gangubai Kathiawadi and other old releases, TKF and BP have the potential to do fireworks this Friday. It won’t be a surprise if combined collections of over 30 crores come on a single day. Blockbuster days are back!

