Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the big screens after the storm of Sooryavanshi. Yes, his Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release tomorrow on an auspicious occasion of Holi. Let’s see how it is faring in advance booking at the box office.

Have a look at Bachchhan Paandey trend in advance booking across the major Indian cities:

Mumbai

Mumbai is the main market for Akshay Kumar films, but shockingly, there’s no buzz for the film in advance booking. With just a day remaining in release, as of now, just a couple of shows here and there are filling fast for the opening day.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR too has always been a loyal base for Akki, but unfortunately, here too the response is dull for Bachchhan Paandey. Just like Mumbai, just a couple of shows are almost full in advance booking for day 1.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has never been a stronghold for Akshay Kumar, so there are no high expectations from here. As of now, all shows are easily bookable. Late Puneeth Rajkummar’s James is releasing today, so no hope for Akshay’s film here.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is all blank and no show is yet to enter into a filling fast mode.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is low but comparatively better than other major cities. The response to get better as the day progresses.

Ahmedabad

Sooryavanshi had witnessed a terrific response here, but that film had a different level of buzz. For Bachchhan Paandey, looks like there’s no excitement.

Chennai, Pune & Kolkata

Pune and Kolkata are dull as of now. Chennai currently has around 15% shows filling fast out of limited shows allowed.

Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in key roles.

