Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been garnering positive responses ever since its release via good review and word of mouth. As the film continues to work wonders at the box office, the Anupam Kher starrer, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has also been in the news for it not being promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Advertisement

TKSS is one platform many filmmakers and even other Colors’ shows and musicians use to promote their films, songs and more. Fans believed that this film too should have been on the comedy talk show, but the director revealed the real reason behind his team not being there. He had tweeted, that he wasn’t invited to show as the film didn’t have a ‘big commercial star’. Well, let us tell you the clash between them is still on.

Post the release of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri visited Times Now and interacted with the host there in a post-release promotion interview. The Kapil Sharma Show host shared a clip from that interview with the caption, “Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये.”

Thank you paji ⁦⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for clarifying all the false allegations against me ❤️🙏 और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी 😃 खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये 🙏 #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself 🤗 pic.twitter.com/hMxiIy9W8x — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 14, 2022

Advertisement

This clip had Anupam Kher saying, “To be very honest I must say it here I was called to be on the show. I had told Harman, my manager, ‘This film is very serious, I can’t go on the show’. So I want to put my point over here. It happened around two months ago that I was told ‘Aap aa jaiye (Please come)’. I have been on the show a few times and it’s a funny show. It’s very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well. I don’t think Kapil has any malice towards us or towards the film.”

Dear @KapilSharmaK9 ! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always! 🙏🌈 https://t.co/QS3i5tIzh8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

In the latest turn, The Kashmir Files actor has quoted the comedian tweet and written, “Dear @KapilSharmaK9! I wish you had posted the full video and not the half-truth. The entire world is celebrating, you also celebrate tonight. Love and prayers always!” So what truth is in the full video? Well, a glance at the comments section and we got our hands on the full video.

The full video – which Anupam Kher mentioned the host hasn’t shared – sees The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri talking about why the team didn’t make it to The Kapil Sharma Show. He is heard saying, “It is not important to me at all, agar hota toh mai phone karta. Film Zee ne bhi produce ki, unke films jate toh yeh kyu nahi.” He added that people were after him to promote the film on TKSS and that’s when he told them the official reason – the one given to him by Zee, behind them not making it to the show.

Talking about it he said, “I have no problem with it (the reason). I understand the market dynamics. But I have a question for the whole nation. People have spoken so much about Kashmir, made shows, movies and more on it, so I thought their hearts beat for it. I wasn’t invited to TKSS for The Tashkent Files also, it didn’t matter. I thought they would understand that the star of this film was Kashmir. If Mr Amitabh Bachchan is the superstar of the millennium, then Kashmir is the superstar of entire human history.”

Listen @KapilSharmaK9 the actual statement directly from the horse’s mouth @vivekagnihotri

You Said this “No big Star 🌟 in the #KashmirFilesMovie” pic.twitter.com/fS0BcWO3pZ — Vivek Gambhir (@vivek_gambhir) March 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on the ongoing clash between The Kashmir Files team and The Kapil Sharma Show makers? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Salman Khan Rejects A Handsome Amount & Agrees To Do ‘Godfather’ Free Of Cost For Chiranjeevi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube