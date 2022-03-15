Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood who has delivered back-to-back hits in the last few years. He sometimes works on more than five films a year and most of them go on to become a massive hit at the box office. Apart from his films, Akshay is also known for always speaking his mind no matter how controversial the subject is. A few years back, the actor landed in a pickle for posting a picture with PM Narendra Modi and his wife Twinkle Khanna was the one to come to his rescue.

For the unversed, Akshay has lately been in the news as the release date of his next film Bachchhan Paandey is just around the corner. The actor will be seen playing a notorious gangster in the movie who becomes a muse for a young filmmaker’s (Kriti Sanon) short film. It has been directed by Farhad Samji and stars actors like Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.

A few years back, Akshay Kumar featured in a drama film titled Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which went on to become a massive commercial success at the time of its release. As the movie aligned with the government’s Swacch Bharat initiative, the actor met up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the film and the idea behind it.

Akshay also shared a picture from the meetup where he was seen dressed in crisp formal attire while speaking with PM Modi. The picture was appreciated by a lot of people but there was a section of the internet that did not approve of how the movie was being promoted. They called Akshay out over his political ideology, flooding the comments section with criticism.

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017

At one point, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna was also dragged into the discussion as a netizen called her writing ‘fluff’ even though she had nothing to do with Akshay’s film or his meet up with the Prime Minister.

Twinkle Khanna decided to give the troll a befitting reply as she wrote, “Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies https://twitter.com/indiaexplained…” Here’s a look.

Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls 'progressive' pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies https://t.co/PwvKH0zwl3 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 10, 2017

