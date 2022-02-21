Bollywood has many couples that make us swoon over them. From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain – there’s love all around. But Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is one rumoured couple that fans desperately want to come out in the open. Scroll below for some memorable moments from last night’s Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Last night, Dadasaheb Phalke Awards were conducted in the city. From Asha Parekh to Raveena Tandon, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Dutta – many celebrities made their best appearances. Kiara opted for a yellow saree with shimmery work across the corners. The beauty complemented her attire with a silver blouse. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black suit.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won the awards for ‘Critics Best Actors’ for Shershaah. While the former played the leading role of Captain Vikram Batra, his real-life girlfriend played his wife, Dimple Cheema. In a viral video, the duo could be seen greeting each other and sharing a warm hug on the red carpet.

As expected, the video featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards left fans going gaga. Pictures of them hugging are already viral all across social media platforms.

A user commented on their chemistry as they wrote, “Kaash ye dono shaadi karle”

Another wrote, “Can’t get over them”

“Smile sekho sidhaart k aate hi kiaara ki,” wrote a fan.

“Nazar na lage,” another commented.

“Gorgeous gorgeous people love them,” a user wrote.

Check out the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from the red carpet below:

Well, we can’t wait for Sid and Kiara to tie the knot. Hope that happens soon!

