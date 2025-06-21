After the theatrical success of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maddock Films is coming up with another light-hearted romantic comedy, Param Sundari. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. It’s an important film for both the actors, especially Sidharth, as he hasn’t tasted a clean success at the Indian box office for a long time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Sidharth Malhotra is struggling at the Indian box office

Sid started his acting career on a high note by being part of the box office winner Student Of The Year. After the success of SOTY, he built a decent fan following, especially among females. Thereafter, he was seen choosing some interesting scripts, which also fetched winning numbers at the Indian box office. However, after a few films, he failed to deliver clean successes.

Last success came in 2016

For those who don’t know, the last clean success of Sidharth Malhotra was Kapoor & Sons, which was released in 2016. It was a plus affair and did a business of 73.03 crore net at the Indian box office. After this film, he hasn’t tasted a single success. So, for the last 8 years, he has been desperately waiting for success.

Param Sundari to turn the tables?

This year, with Param Sundari, Sidharth Malhotra hopes to turn the tables and end his dry spell. A couple of factors are working in the film’s favor. One of those is that it is backed by Maddock Films, which is enjoying a winning run at the box office with several successes in the post-COVID era.

Another favorable aspect is that Param Sundari belongs to the romantic comedy genre. If done right, along with a good music album, this genre can attract good box office numbers.

Let’s hope Sidharth Malhotra makes a strong comeback and achieves much-needed theatrical success.

Param Sundari gets postponed?

Meanwhile, Param Sundari was initially scheduled to release on July 25, 2025, thus clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar. But as per Peeping Moon’s report, it has been postponed now.

