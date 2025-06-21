Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the team continue to tickle the funny bones at the ticket windows. Housefull 5 could be a case study on how to overcome negative reviews and hold its fort despite new big releases like Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for box office collections on day 15.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 15

The strategy has been well-planned since the opening day. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production very well surpassed the mid-week blues by running offers on Tuesday. As Sitaare Zameen Par hit the Indian screens, they began a Buy 1 Get 1 offer (BOGO) and kept the footfalls coming.

The official figures are out, and Housefull 5 earned 2.30 crores on day 15. It suffered only a 23% drop compared to 3 crores earned on the previous day. The net total in India surges to 179.39 crores, which is around 211.68 crores in gross collections.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 133.58 crores

Week 2: 43.51 crores

Day 15: 2.30 crores

Total: 179.39 crores

Now the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

Akshay Kumar starrer has achieved a massive milestone! It has finally axed the collections of Raid 2 (178.96 crores) to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Housefull 5 is now only behind Chhaava (615.39 crores).

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers in India

The next target is to surpass 2.0 (Hindi) at the Indian box office. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial only needs 8.61 crores more in the kitty to achieve that feat. With the arrival of Sitaare Zameen Par, it could take longer than usual to reach that stage.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores Sky Force – 129.45 crores

