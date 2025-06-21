Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has opened at the box office, and the opening day ticket sales have finally shown a good sign that the film will eventually grow at the ticket window! In fact, with the opening day ticket sales on BMS, the film has finally entered the top 5 as well!

5th Best Opening Day BMS Sales!

Aamir Khan registered the fifth-best ticket sales on BookMyShow for a 2025 Bollywood film on its opening day. In fact, as soon as Aamir Khan entered the list, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva had to exit from the top 10 to make room for SZP.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, June 20, Friday, Sitaare Zameen Par registered a ticket sale of 255K on BookMyShow. The film secured the fifth spot and pushed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force out of the top 5 spots after 147 days! Akshay’s film has been ranked the top 5 ever since its first day 1!

Aamir Khan Fails To Match Sikandar!

However, Aamir Khan has failed to match the opening day BMS sales for Salman Khan‘s film. Sikandar registered a ticket sale of 271K on its opening day on BMS. By almost 16K lesser sold tickets, Aamir Khan failed to match Salman Khan’s film!

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on their opening day on BMS.

Chhaava: 669K Housefull 5: 295K Raid 2: 278K Sikandar: 271K Sitaare Zameen Par: 225K Sky Force: 193K Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 145K Jaat: 110K

Sitaare Zameen Par Growing!

Sitaare Zameen Par entering the top 5 is definitely great sign of growth since the film, despite carrying the name of Aamir Khan, failed to enter the top 5 pre-sales for Bollywood films in 2025.

