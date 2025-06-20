Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life has met a disastrous end at the box office. The film has crashed like a landslide, surrendering to its fate in almost 15 days at the box office. The ticket sales of the film have met with a similar fate, but it is obvious. What’s disheartening is that the film has performed worse than Kamal Haasan’s last disaster!
Kamal Haasan’s Last Disaster
Kamal Haasan’s last disaster at the box office was Indian 2, which registered only 1.59 million ticket sales in its lifetime. Mostly, such a number is achieved with the pre-sales or the first weekend of the Superstar films. But Indian 2 met a disastrous note!
Thug Life Ticket Sales
Thug Life, in its lifetime, has registered a ticket sale of only 755K on BMS. The film could not even touch the 1 million mark and surrendered to its fate much before. Still, it managed to bring the seventh-best ticket sales for Kollywood films on BookMyShow in 2025!
Check out the top ten lifetime ticket sales of Kollywood films of 2025 on BMS.
- Good Bad Ugly: 2.65 Million
- Dragon: 1.98 Million
- VidaaMuyarchi: 1.51 Million
- Tourist Family: 1.39 Million
- Retro: 1.10 Million
- Madha Gaja Raja: 883K
- Thug Life: 755K
- Veera Dheera Sooran: 700K
- Maaman: 562K
- Kudumbasthan: 488K
Thug Life Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Kamal Haasan’s film on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 360K
- Day 1: 154.32K
- Day 2: 66.59K
- Day 3: 63.18K
- Day 4: 38.16K
- Day 5: 14.71K
- Day 6: 11.86K
- Day 7: 10.8K
- Day 8: 9K
- Rest Of The Day: 26.38K
Total: 755K
Thug Life Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 15 days.
- India net: 44.77 crore
- India gross: 52.77 crore
- Overseas gross: 44.74 crore
- Worldwide gross: 97.51 crore
