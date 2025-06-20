Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life has met a disastrous end at the box office. The film has crashed like a landslide, surrendering to its fate in almost 15 days at the box office. The ticket sales of the film have met with a similar fate, but it is obvious. What’s disheartening is that the film has performed worse than Kamal Haasan’s last disaster!

Kamal Haasan’s Last Disaster

Kamal Haasan’s last disaster at the box office was Indian 2, which registered only 1.59 million ticket sales in its lifetime. Mostly, such a number is achieved with the pre-sales or the first weekend of the Superstar films. But Indian 2 met a disastrous note!

Thug Life Ticket Sales

Thug Life, in its lifetime, has registered a ticket sale of only 755K on BMS. The film could not even touch the 1 million mark and surrendered to its fate much before. Still, it managed to bring the seventh-best ticket sales for Kollywood films on BookMyShow in 2025!

Check out the top ten lifetime ticket sales of Kollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Good Bad Ugly: 2.65 Million Dragon: 1.98 Million VidaaMuyarchi: 1.51 Million Tourist Family: 1.39 Million Retro: 1.10 Million Madha Gaja Raja: 883K Thug Life: 755K Veera Dheera Sooran: 700K Maaman: 562K Kudumbasthan: 488K

Thug Life Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Kamal Haasan’s film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 360K

Day 1: 154.32K

Day 2: 66.59K

Day 3: 63.18K

Day 4: 38.16K

Day 5: 14.71K

Day 6: 11.86K

Day 7: 10.8K

Day 8: 9K

Rest Of The Day: 26.38K

Total: 755K

Thug Life Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 15 days.

India net: 44.77 crore

India gross: 52.77 crore

Overseas gross: 44.74 crore

Worldwide gross: 97.51 crore

