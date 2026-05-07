Drishyam 3, marking the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, is all set for its grand theatrical release this month, on May 21. Considering the goodwill of the first two installments and the excitement around how the story unfolds, the threequel is enjoying strong buzz among audiences. It won’t be wrong to say that it is the most-awaited Malayalam film of 2026 and carries the potential to decimate the box office. And the exciting thing is that the signs are already becoming visible two weeks before the film’s release.

The first installment of the franchise was a big commercial success, followed by the sequel, which was released directly on OTT. It gained tremendous response on OTT, and now, the franchise returns to the big screen with the third installment. During L2: Empuraan, we saw Mohanlal’s stardom do wonders with the sequel factor, and now, with the backing of the Drishyam franchise, get ready to witness fireworks at the box office.

Drishyam 3 is selling tickets like hotcakes in pre-sales

It has been learned that pre-sales for Kerala fan shows and some overseas territories have already started, and the response has been superb so far. Bookings for premiere shows and day 1 are open, and tickets are being sold at an impressive pace. In limited bookings, Drishyam 3 has sold tickets worth $75K (premieres + day 1) at the overseas box office, as per the 9 am IST update. In Indian rupees, it equals 70.68 lakh as per the current currency rate.

For the entire weekend, Drishyam 3 has sold tickets worth $115K in the overseas market, which equals 1.08 crore. Including fan shows in Kerala, the film has already crossed a gross collection of 1.5 crore (premieres + day 1). These numbers are from extremely limited bookings, so just imagine what it will be like once the full-fledged pre-sales go live. It is definitely targeting the biggest Mollywood opening by beating L2: Empuraan’s 67.78 crore.

More about the film

The Drishyam threequel marks the fourth collaboration between director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal, following Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and Neru. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath in key roles. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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