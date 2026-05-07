Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, continues to push its tally ahead at the Indian box office. Due to discounted ticket rates, collections saw an upward trend on the third Tuesday, but yesterday, on Wednesday, they dropped again. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Tiger Shroff’s second-highest-grossing film in India. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer scored 1.75 crore on the third Wednesday, day 20. Compared to day 19’s 2.5 crore, it showed a 30% drop, which was more than expected. Overall, it has earned 165.26 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 195 crore gross. With such pace and no major releases this week, it is on track to reach the 175 crore milestone in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Day 15 – 4.75 crore

Day 16 – 4.6 crore

Day 17 – 5.75 crore

Day 18 – 2 crore

Day 19 – 2.5 crore

Day 20 – 1.75 crore

Total – 165.26 crore

Surpasses Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2

With 165.26 crore, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Baaghi 2 (165 crore), which is Tiger Shroff’s second-highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing film as a solo lead. War, with a net collection of 319 crore, is his highest-grossing film. After crossing Baaghi 2, it is likely to beat Aamir Khan’s only successful film post-COVID, Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crore), today, on day 21. Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crore) will be surpassed during the fourth weekend.

More about the film

Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, Mithila Palkar, and Manoj Joshi. It was produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film was made on a budget of 120 crore.

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