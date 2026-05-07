Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, continues to mint strong numbers on the weekdays of the first week. After showing a stronghold on Monday and Tuesday, it had another good collection day at the Indian box office on its first Wednesday. In the meantime, it has become the fourth Marathi film to reach the half-century mark in India, and for Riteish, it’s his second. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The historical action drama is having a smooth ride on weekdays, avoiding bigger drops. Yesterday, on the first Wednesday, day 6, it earned 4.7 crore. Compared to day 5’s 5.4 crore, it dropped by 12.96%. Overall, it has earned 53.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 62.89 crore gross. By the end of the first week, it is expected to score 57-58 crore net, thus registering the biggest opening week for a Marathi film.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12.4 crore

Day 2 – 11.5 crore

Day 3 – 13.1 crore

Day 4 – 6.2 crore

Day 5 – 5.4 crore

Day 6 – 4.7 crore

Total – 53.3 crore

Riteish Deshmukh’s 2nd film to hit a half-century

As we can see, Raja Shivaji has comfortably crossed the 50 crore milestone in net collections, becoming the fourth Marathi film to do so after Sairat, Ved, and Baipan Bhari Deva. For Riteish Deshmukh, it is his second film to do so after Ved, which is really impressive. The actor continues to contribute to the Marathi cinema in a big way, and with still enough fuel left in the tank, his latest release is expected to achieve big milestones in the coming days.

On track to become a clean success

Raja Shivaji was reportedly made on a budget of 75 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 53.3 crore net. So, in 6 days, the film has recovered 71.06% of its budget, and in the next few days, it will reach full recovery and become a clean box office success.

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