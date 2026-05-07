The Indian box office has a new Sultan, and he doesn’t go to Akhadas. Aditya Dhar has just pulled off the unthinkable, writing his name in the history books with a record that is beyond phenomenal. With the earth-shattering success of Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes the only Indian director to have two films in the top 5 highest-grossing films of Indian Cinema!

While legends like SS Rajamouli have historically dominated the charts for long, Dhar arrived like a hurricane, slashing records in the last six months with the two Dhurandhar films! Currently, he occupies the #2 spot with Dhurandhar 2 (1176.8 crore) and the #4 spot with Dhurandhar (894.49 crore) in the list of the highest-grossing films of Indian Cinema!

Aditya Dhar’s Box Office Streak

However, Aditya Dhar has single-handedly become the saving grace for Bollywood, which now claims 4 spots in the Top 10: Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, and Stree 2. However, the list is guarded by South Indian Pan-India spectacles, from Pushpa 2 to Kalki 2898 AD, claiming 6 spots in the top 10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Indian Cinema along with their directors (India Net Collection).

Pushpa 2 (Sukumar): 1265.97 crore Dhurandhar 2 (Aditya Dhar): 1176.8 crore Baahubali 2 (SS Rajamouli): 1031 crore Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar): 894.49 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (Prashanth Neel): 859.7 crore RRR (SS Rajamouli): 772 crore Kalki 2898 AD (Nag Ashwin): 653.21 crore Jawan (Atlee): 640.42 crore Stree 2 (Amar Kaushik): 627.5 crore Kantara Chapter 1 (Rishab Shetty): 622.41 crore

With two films in the Top 5, Aditya Dhar is currently operating at a strike rate that is unheard of in Indian cinema. While Pushpa 2 remains the king at the top, the gap is closing. Will Aditya Dhar aim for the top spot with his next project?

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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