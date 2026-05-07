Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, might have emerged as a big failure, but still, it is managing to achieve some impressive feats during its underwhelming theatrical run. After crossing the 70 crore mark globally recently, the film has now set a big record at the overseas box office for Mammukka, becoming his highest-grossing film of all time by comfortably surpassing Kalamkaval. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Earns over 40 crore in 6 days internationally

Despite underwhelming promotional assets, the film generated strong pre-release buzz solely because of the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty. Their stardom attracted a big start not just in India but also overseas. Backed by strong support from the Middle East countries, the magnum opus has amassed 41.5 crore gross at the overseas box office in 6 days. Considering the film’s potential, these numbers are lower than expected, but they have still made history for Mammukka.

Patriot becomes Mammootty’s highest-grossing film overseas!

With 41.5 crore, Patriot surpassed Kalamkaval (38.7 crore) to become the highest-grossing film of Mammootty at the overseas box office. Due to mixed-to-negative word of mouth, the pace has slowed, so it’ll be interesting to see if it becomes the actor’s first-ever 50 crore grosser overseas.

Take a look at Mammootty’s top 5 grossers in the overseas market:

Patriot – 41.5 crore (6 days) Kalamkaval – 38.7 crore Bheeshma Parvam – 36.5 crore Kannur Squad – 34.5 crore Turbo – 32 crore

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

After 6 days, Patriot stands at 26.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 30.73 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 41.5 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection currently stands at 72.23 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 26.05 crore

India gross – 30.73 crore

Overseas gross – 41.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 72.23 crore

More about the film

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayan, known for C U Soon and Malik. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 1. It was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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