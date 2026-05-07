Director Bejoy Nambiar is expected to reunite with Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow following Tu Yaa Main, with sources indicating that the two are in discussions for an action drama.

While Tu Yaa Main explored survival and romance, the upcoming film is expected to move into darker and more action-driven territory. Nambiar, whose body of work includes films such as Shaitan, Wazir, Taish, and Dange, is no stranger to the genre, having consistently gravitated towards intense, stylized storytelling.

The development offers a glimpse into Colour Yellow’s expanding slate, with the banner increasingly exploring more genre-driven, large-scale projects while continuing to back diverse voices.

The cast, title, and production schedule for the forthcoming action drama are currently under wraps. An official announcement is anticipated once discussions and development processes have been completed.

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