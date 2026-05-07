In an industry shaped by conventional narratives, Tanaayaa Adarkar Prabhu steps into filmmaking with her debut Rajni Ki Baraat, an unconventional story of a woman leading her own baraat. Along with co-founder Tej Adarkar, she launched Epiphany Entertainment, choosing Darbhanga, Bihar, as the location for her debut film to stay true to authentic storytelling.

In an exclusive interaction, Tanaayaa Adarkar Prabhu shares some insights into her vision and her journey of making an independent film.

What inspired you to choose such a bold and socially relevant narrative for your debut production?

I’m truly glad that we chose to produce Rajni Ki Baraat. When the director first narrated the one-line concept to me, I instinctively knew this was the film I wanted to make, & I especially had to shoot it in Bihar.

Coming from Maharashtra, a state that has historically been progressive in empowering women, with figures like Anandi Bai and a legacy of strong female voices, I felt a responsibility to tell a story that reflects women’s strength in a different socio-cultural setting. My background as a journalist also played a key role.

When I learned that the idea of a woman taking her own baraat to the groom’s house was inspired by a real-life incident, it struck a chord. I wanted to tell a story of women’s empowerment that was bold and authentic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanaayaa Adarkar Prabhu (@tanaayaaprabhu)

You chose to shoot entirely in Darbhanga, Bihar. What challenges did you face on the ground?

We were among the first teams to shoot extensively in Darbhanga, which was a big step in itself. There were logistical challenges, especially since it is not a conventional filming hub.

We were also shooting during Holi, when the city shuts down for a couple of days, which affected our schedule. However, we received strong support from the local administration, including help with permissions and security.

What stood out was the warmth of the people and the untouched beauty of Bihar. It is rich in natural landscapes, and that authenticity added immense value to the film.

What was the vision behind starting your production house with Tej Adarkar?

Epiphany Entertainment is an independent film studio that we proudly call the Epiphany Group. Tej and I, as a brother-sister duo, have entered the industry with a clear vision: to create meaningful, rooted, and impactful cinema.

We’ve been inspired by global studios like A24 and Neon Films. I personally have been inspired by trailblazing women like Sherry Lansing, Anjula Acharya, and Bela Bajaria & closer home by Indian names such as Guneet Monga and Zoya Akhtar. For us, storytelling is deeply personal. My journalism background exposed me to real-life stories, and I realized that even small incidents can become powerful films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanaayaa Adarkar Prabhu (@tanaayaaprabhu)

As independent producers, what challenges do you anticipate in today’s competitive film landscape?

One of the biggest challenges is the lack of backing from large studios. We have to manage everything, from funding to distribution.

Securing theatrical slots can be difficult when competing with big films, and financial planning becomes critical. Many independent producers exhaust their budgets during production and struggle to release their films.

However, industry support does help. When you are clear about your journey and committed to your vision, people step in to support you. The key is to stay focused and keep moving forward.

How do you plan to position and promote the film to connect with the youth?

We’ve created a PR campaign where our protagonist asks people, “I’m planning to take my own baraat, but I don’t have support. Will you be my barati?” This has resonated strongly with younger audiences and created curiosity around the film.

What has been the most defining learning from your journey so far?

If I had to sum it up in one line, it would be “Work hard, dream big, and never give up.”

This journey has taught me that hard work is irreplaceable, dreaming big gives direction, and perseverance ensures success.

The cast and crew, including Ulka Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Ashwath Bhatt, Director Aditya Aman, Producers Tanayaa Adarkar Prabhu and Tej Adarkar & Co-Producer Kirti Adarkar, were present (present where?) marking an important milestone for Epiphany Entertainment.

With clarity of vision and determination, Tanayaa represents a new generation of independent producers shaping cinema through meaningful storytelling.

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