Hayley Atwell On Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter In Avengers: Doomsday ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the Avengers saga, as Avengers: Doomsday is coming to theaters this December. With immense buzz around the movie, many are also curious about what’s next for Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter after their emotional ending in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, actress Hayley Atwell has provided a new update on the fan-favorite couple, teasing that their journey in Avengers: Doomsday might not go as audiences expect.

Atwell has confirmed that she is returning as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters on December 18. While she didn’t reveal any spoilers, the actress suggested that things may not be as straightforward as fans expect when Peggy and Steve reunite on screen.

Hayley Atwell Teases Peggy Carter’s New Journey

During a recent interview, Atwell was asked what version of Peggy Carter audiences would see in Avengers: Doomsday. Keeping the mystery alive, she shared: “All I can say is that things are not what they seem at times. The World has turned upside down; it’s described like an existential crisis of an epic movie. The stakes could not be higher for everyone, particularly for Peggy and Steve. We’re going to be seeing a much more ruffled Peggy than we have before.”

Atwell also revealed that she has always wanted each return as Peggy Carter to feel different from the last. According to the actress, Avengers: Doomsday will continue that approach by showing a more evolved version of the character.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from multiple universes as they face one of the biggest threats in MCU history. The ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, and several other Marvel stars.

The highly anticipated Marvel Studios film is scheduled to release exclusively in theaters on December 18, with premium format screenings also planned.

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