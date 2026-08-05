Violent Night 2 Box Office: David Harbour’s Festive Action Flick Needs This Much To Beat His Thunderbolts Globally ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

David Harbour returns as Santa Claus in Violent Night 2 and the film will be relased around Christmas this year. Its official trailer was released recently and has sparked discussion about its box-office performance. Harbour’s last major release was the MCU’s Thunderbolts, which was a box-office disappointment. However, it was an MCU movie with a big cast, and in this festive sequel, he is the leading actor; thus, he will have to work harder to leave a mark at the box office. Since Thunderbolts underperformed, Violent Night 2 might beat the MCU biggie in its theatrical run, but how much will it need worldwide? Scroll below for the numbers.

The first film was released in 2022, featuring Harbour as Santa Claus, who is depicted as an immortal Viking warrior and has since become the familiar Christmas figure as he fights mercenaries who have taken a wealthy family hostage to target the money that is in the vault, even when those mercenaries are on his Naughty List.

How much will Violent Night 2 have to earn to beat Thunderbolts at the worldwide box office?

Thunderbolts was released in 2025, and David Harbour returned as Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guardian, the Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America and a father figure to Yelena. According to Box Office Mojo, Thunderbolts collected $382.4 million worldwide over its lifetime.

It emerged as the 19th-highest-grossing film of the year and the lowest-grossing MCU movie of 2026. Therefore, Violent Night 2 will have to earn less than $390 million to surpass the global haul of Thunderbolts. It will be an excellent achievement for David Harbour to shine in the MCU with a film he leads. However, there are challenges to achieving this feat. It will compete with Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3, and Jumanji: Open World, which are also releasing in the same month as Violent Night 2.

More about Violent Night 2

Tommy Wirkola has directed Violent Night 2 with Kristen Bell, Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Maxwell Friedman, Daniela Melchior, and Andrew Bachelor joining the cast. David Harbour starrer Violent Night 2’s official synopsis reads, “After being put on the naughty list and sapped of his magic, Santa Claus must rediscover the true meaning of Christmas while taking on a ruthless gangster who terrorizes a mall community.”

Violent Night 2 will be released on December 4.

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