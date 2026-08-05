Spider-Man: Brand New Day Beats Avengers: Endgame ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dream run at the global box office. Following its release on July 31, 2026, the film has dominated the ticket windows and shattered several records. With its phenomenal opening weekend collection, the latest web-slinger has surpassed Avengers: Endgame in key markets.

The latest Marvel film created box office history by breaking Avengers: Endgame’s opening weekend record in both North America and India. As fans across the world continue to celebrate the film’s phenomenal success, it has now received a special shout-out from none other than Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

The Tom Holland starrer has delivered the biggest opening weekend ever in North America with $360 million, surpassing Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million record set in 2019. The film has also created history in India by collecting ₹309 crore during its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hollywood release in the country.

Russo Brothers Congratulate Brand New Day Team

The Avengers: Doomsday directors took to Instagram and shared a celebratory artwork marking Spider-Man: Brand New Day overtaking Avengers: Endgame at the box office.

The filmmakers wrote, “Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history. The gauntlet has been passed… @bosslogic thanks for the amazing artwork,” the duo wrote.

The Russo Brothers directed some of Marvel Studios’ biggest blockbusters, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, making their reaction particularly noteworthy. Their message comes as they prepare for the release of Avengers: Doomsday, another major MCU event film. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day continuing its impressive theatrical run, it remains to see how many more box office milestones the superhero blockbuster will achieve in the coming weeks.

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