Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Becomes Marvel’s Second Biggest 24-Hour Debut With 503 Million Views( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Marvel recently released the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The trailer featured several MCU characters, including Thor, Ant-Man, Loki, Captain America, Fantastic Four, and many more. The film is still five months away and has already become the second most-watched trailer in 24 hours globally. It currently stands behind only Spider-Man Brand New Day’s Trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday Trails Behind Spiderman: Brand New Day

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a massive fan following across the globe. Therefore, it is no surprise that the films garner massive viewership on social media and translate to big box office numbers upon release. However, the views on the latest MCU film were trailing behind the latest film of our friendly neighbourhood Spiderman, starring Tom Holland.

While Doomsday registered 503 million views across all channels and platforms in 22 hours, it was way behind Spiderman: Brand New Day. Doomsday trailer is also the biggest debut ever for Disney and the Avengers films. Spiderman: Brand New Day Trailer was first released in March 2026. It clocked 718.6 million views worldwide.

Take a look at the Top 10 24 Debuts

Spider-Man: Brand New Day- 718.6 million Avengers: Doomsday- 503 million Deadpool And Wolverine- 365 million Spiderman- No Way Home- 355.5 million Avengers: Endgame Teaser Trailer- 289 million Avengers: Endgame First Trailer- 268 million Superman- 250 million Transformers: Rise of The Beasts- 238 million Avengers: Infinity War- 230 million The Lion King: 224.6 million

Out of the top 10 movie trailers globally that have the most views in 24 hours, seven belong to the MCU. This shows the unwavering fan following of the MCU movies. Despite criticism that the MCU is losing their shine, the audience keeps coming back to the MCU. Currently, all eyes are on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be released in theatres on July 31. The film will be released in India, a day prior on July 30.

About Spiderman: Brand New Day

The film takes place a few years after the events of No Way Home and introduces a new character played by Sadie Sink. Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal return in their respective MCU roles. The overwhelming response to Spider-Man: Brand New Day reflects the excitement surrounding Peter Parker’s next chapter as he faces new challenges unlike ever before. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved superhero as he swings into one of his most emotional and defining adventures yet.

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