Mark Ruffalo’s estimated net worth is $35 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his wealth comes from blockbuster Hollywood films, television projects, production ventures, and endorsement deals.

While many of us celebrate Mark Ruffalo for his great portrayal of the beastly Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has entertained audiences in many mind-blowing outings, all of which have only added to his massive net worth. Mark Ruffalo’s estimated net worth is $35 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It should be noted that much of this value stems from his hit outings in Hollywood.

In case you don’t know, besides his role as Bruce Banner in the MCU, Ruffalo has appeared in films such as Shutter Island, Begin Again, Now You See Me, and one of his most celebrated outings, Zodiac.

The actor has had the most versatile run in the film industry throughout his career. What’s more interesting is that his fortune is not solely tied to movies, as the actor has even tried his hand at production. For those unversed, the star has even directed a few films, such as the 2010 indie drama Sympathy for Delicious, and has also been a screenwriter on several projects.

Who Is Mark Ruffalo? Career & Wealth Narrative

It was through You Can Count on Me that Ruffalo gained prominence in the film industry. This was an early 2000s film, following which he continually demonstrated his fabulous skills on and off-screen. Born on November 22, 1967, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Ruffalo initially struggled to establish himself in the entertainment industry.

It should be noted that during the years he studied acting, Ruffalo even co-founded the Orpheus Theater Company. This was also when he began writing and directing several projects.

Later, in the years that followed, Ruffalo appeared in several highly acclaimed films, including 13 Going on 30, a romantic comedy; Zodiac, the suspenseful thriller that stunned everyone; the psychological thriller Shutter Island; and The Kids Are All Right.

While Ruffalo was already ruling the film industry, he stepped into a more commercial role, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bruce Banner. Beginning with The Avengers in 2012, Ruffalo became one of the core members of Marvel’s original superhero lineup alongside Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner. It should be noted that he had replaced another highly praised actor, Edward Norton.

Besides the aforementioned Marvel films, Ruffalo has continued delivering powerful, dramatic performances. The actor received Academy Award nominations for projects such as Foxcatcher, Spotlight, and The Kids Are All Right. Other outings that earned Ruffalo a nomination are Poor Things, a 2024 film in which he was seen alongside Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley, as well as Willem Dafoe, and another grand ensemble film, Spotlight, that starred Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, John Slattery, and other great names.

Mark Ruffalo’s Net Worth: How Did He Get Here?

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Mark Ruffalo’s estimated net worth of $35 million has been built through a combination of blockbuster salaries, television projects, producing credits, and long-term Hollywood success, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

For those unversed, the largest contributor to Ruffalo’s fortune has undoubtedly been the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actor did not receive Robert Downey Jr.-level paychecks, his appearances as the Hulk across multiple Avengers films generated substantial earnings. For those unversed, the actor will be in the upcoming MCU project, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reprising the role and turning into a massive rageball after almost a decade. The last time he was seen as the Hulk was in the 2018 film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Outside Marvel, Ruffalo continued building wealth through acclaimed projects such as Spotlight, Now You See Me, Foxcatcher, Dark Waters, and more.

On the other hand, television became another valuable source of revenue. His award-winning work in I Know This Much Is True reportedly added another huge paycheck to his growing stature.

Moreover, Mark Ruffalo’s interest in real estate has had another practical impact on his net worth. Back in 2004, the star bought a Hollywood Hills home for $1.65 million, only to sell it later for the same price. The actor sold the home to Zoey Deschanel.

Mark Ruffalo’s Brand Endorsements

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Mark Ruffalo’s global popularity has made him an attractive figure for promotional campaigns and brand partnerships. While the star has always pushed for a strategic political environment, speaking up against what he felt was wrong, he is also widely celebrated for his views in the aforementioned field.

Meanwhile, as per Booking Agent Info, Mark Ruffalo’s endorsement deals in the commercial sector consist of Clearasil, Giles & Brother, GQ, and more. Meanwhile, his association with Marvel significantly increased his visibility worldwide.

However, a majority of his public partnerships have been connected to environmental and social causes rather than luxury consumer products. Ruffalo has frequently participated in awareness initiatives, public service projects, and advocacy work.

Mark Ruffalo’s Net Worth Over Time

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Mark Ruffalo’s financial growth reflects his steady rise from independent films to global blockbuster stardom.

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 1995 Under $500,000 Early acting career and independent projects 2000 $1 Million Breakthrough with You Can Count on Me 2004 $5 Million Success of 13 Going on 30 and additional film roles 2010 $15 Million Acclaimed performances in major Hollywood films 2012 $25 Million Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe 2025 $35 Million The Avengers success and Academy Award-nominated projects

It should be noted that these figures are estimates based on public reports and industry analysis.

Mark Ruffalo’s Salary & Earnings

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Mark Ruffalo’s salary has varied from project to project. As per a 2024 report by Screen Rant, Mark Ruffalo’s salary was $15 million. This figure was charged by the actor for Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the salary details around Mark Ruffalo’s other projects have not been revealed. The paycheck he earned for Poor Things, Spotlight, or other projects remains unknown.

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