From witty dialogues to heartwarming family drama, Gilmore Girls is one of the most loved binge-watch series of all time. It captured the hearts of fans with its intriguing dialogues, memorable characters, and small-town setting. The classic television drama also helped in making the careers of the talented cast. However, when it comes to wealth, the ranking may come as a surprise for everyone.

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1. Melissa McCarthy – $90 Million

Immensely talented actress Melissa McCarthy played the supporting character of chef Sookie St. James in the show. She was portrayed as a cheerful, quirky character who was the best friend of the lead, Lorelai Gilmore.

The show brought her to the limelight; however, she achieved stardom through her intriguing roles in films like Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters. She has also gained her wealth by co-producing projects with her filmmaker husband. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth in 2026 is approximately $90 million.

2. Scott Patterson – $15 Million

One of the most loved male characters of the show, Luke Danes, was played by Scott Patterson. The gruff yet warm diner owner was shown as Lorelai’s love interest. He has been part of several movies after the show and has also started a podcast and businesses that have helped him accumulate a net worth of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Lauren Graham – $12 Million

One of the show’s main leads, Lorelai Gilmore, was played by the talented actress Lauren Graham. She was portrayed as a witty, independent, and sharp-tongued mother of Rory. She is one of the most beloved characters of the show. Apart from the show, she has worked in some other shows and has also become a successful author. Her long television and writing career has helped her accumulate a net worth of $12 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

4. Milo Ventimiglia – $12 Million

Ace actor Milo Ventimiglia played the character of Jess Mariano, who was a rebellious but intelligent guy who became the love interest of Rory Gilmore. The show helped make him a widely recognized face in the entertainment industry. After the show, he gained more success with shows like Heroes and This Is Us. The actor had a net worth of $12 million in 2026.

5. Kelly Bishop – $4 Million

The actress gained a massive following for donning the character of a sophisticated and mildly intimidating character, Emily Gilmore. Played the character of Lorelai’s mother and Rory’s grandmother in the show. Kelly Bishop enjoyed a long career in the theater, film, and television sectors, which helped her attain a net worth of $4 million.

6. Alexis Bledel – $4 Million

The actress joined the show as a 16-year-old named Rory Gilmore. She was shown as an intelligent and ambitious girl who lived with her mother, Lorelai. The role made her one of the most recognized young actresses in the 2000s. After the show ended, Alexis Bledel appeared in several movies, including The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Jenny’s Wedding, Remember Sunday, and The Handmaid’s Tale. The net worth of the actress in 2026 is $4 million.

7. David Sutcliffe – $3 Million

The Canadian actor David Sutcliffe played the role of Rory’s father and Lorelai’s long-time love interest, Christopher Hayden. After the show, he appeared in popular shows such as Cracked, I’m With Her, and Cold Feet. He was also part of films, including Under the Tuscan Sun and Testosterone, which helped him accumulate wealth. The net worth of the actor is estimated to be $3 million.

8. Liza Weil – $2 Million

Liza Weil played the role of a nerdy and highly competitive classmate of Rory. The character became one of the most memorable ones over the years. After the show finale, she worked on other hit shows, including How to Get Away with Murder and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The estimated net worth of the actress is $2 million.

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The Lasting Legacy of the Gilmore Girls Cast

More than two decades after the show’s initial airing, its stellar cast continues to enjoy success on their individual paths. The grand success of the heartfelt show made its cast members quite popular and widely recognized by the audience. While the actors’ net worths may vary, each contributes in their own way to the legacy of the beloved drama series.

Note: All net worth figures have been sourced from Celebrity Net Worth.

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