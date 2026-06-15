Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell’s relationship has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most followed romances. From quiet dating rumors in late 2025 to vacation sightings in Miami and St. Barts, their bond gradually stepped into the spotlight. By 2026, the couple’s New York City PDA moments confirmed their growing closeness, making them one of the most talked-about new celebrity pairings.

Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell may have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, but their latest PDA-filled outing in New York City has put the relationship in headlines. While both actors are yet to officially confirm their romance, a series of reported sightings, vacations, and public appearances over the past couple of months have painted quite a clear picture.

From initial dating rumors to the latest PDA photos that have everyone buzzing about the couple, here’s their timeline.

How Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph Started Dating Rumors.

Rumors of a possible romance began surfacing in October 2025, after Powell and Randolph were seen at a wedding rehearsal dinner in Texas. According to People, the couple danced together during the occasion, sparking dating rumors online. While neither actor has made a public comment about the report, the sighting sparked interest, as Powell has largely kept his private life private over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Randolph was gaining fame with her acting in Taylor Sheridan’s 1923 and Landman. Their reported appearance together marked the first time fans began to see the possibility of romance between the two.

Miami & St. Barts Trips Fuel Romance Speculation

Rumors intensified in December 2025 when TMZ published photos of Powell and Randolph vacationing together in Miami. The outlet reported that the couple spent some time together near the beach before heading to St. Barts. The vacations quickly made headlines across entertainment news, with many fans viewing them as the strongest evidence that the two were dating.

Shortly thereafter, Page Six reported on the growing speculation surrounding the pair. However, despite the attention, neither Powell nor Randolph publicly addressed the rumors.

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph spark dating rumors after being spotted together in Miami—in matching outfits! pic.twitter.com/oSCoj0s3EU — HubBinge (@HubBinge24533) December 30, 2025

Michelle Randolph Keeps Her Personal Life Private

As interest in the relationship started to increase, Randolph was occasionally asked about Powell during promotional interviews. According to US Weekly, the actress chose not to indulge in the rumors, instead speaking about her work and upcoming projects. Her approach mirrored that of Powell himself, who was more interested in maintaining his personal life out of the public eye. The decision only added to the speculations of the public as the couple started to keep their relationship status a secret.

Glen Powell & Michelle Randolph’s NYC PDA Makes Headlines

The most obvious proof of their relationship came in June 2026, when Just Jared published images of Powell and Randolph sharing affectionate moments and kissing during an outing in NYC.

The photos quickly went viral and were widely interpreted as proof of the romance. The New York photographs provided a rare public snapshot into the relationship between the two, as opposed to previous reports based on eyewitness sightings or the sightings while they were on vacation.

The couple has not officially confirmed their relationship, but the latest photos have brought months of speculation into one of Hollywood’s most-discussed celebrity relationships.

Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell in New York pic.twitter.com/DDbpXwHCGT — best of michelle randolph (@randolphsource) June 14, 2026

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