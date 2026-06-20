Sabrina Carpenter’s estimated net worth is $22 million as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of her wealth comes from music sales, streaming revenue, touring, acting projects, and brand endorsements.

Sabrina Carpenter is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer with a projected net worth of $22 million as of 2026. The majority of her fortune comes from her music career, particularly the success of albums such as Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet. Her success from a Disney actress to one of the biggest stars in pop music has been fueled by streaming revenue, touring, acting roles, and brand deals.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carpenter’s fortune currently stands at $22 million. The singer’s financial growth accelerated exponentially following the release of “Espresso” and Short n’ Sweet, turning her from a recording artist to a global pop star.

Who Is Sabrina Carpenter?

Born Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter on May 11, 1999, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Carpenter started her entertainment career as a child performer before landing her breakthrough as Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World. According to IMDb, the series premiered from 2014 to 2017 and became her first mainstream success.

While acting helped establish her public profile, Carpenter simultaneously pursued music. She signed with Hollywood Records and released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, in 2015. She subsequently followed it with Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II, gradually building a loyal fanbase and becoming more than just a Disney star.

Her career took a pivotal breakthrough in 2022 with the release of the book, Emails I Can’t Send. Billboard noted that the album marked a turning point in Carpenter’s artistic and commercial evolution, generating fan-favorite tracks such as “Nonsense” and “Feather.”

The most significant progress arrived in 2024. According to Billboard, Short n’ Sweet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 362,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The album delivered worldwide hits such as “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” both of which topped charts around the world and led streaming platforms.

The success earned Carpenter some of the music industry’s greatest awards. According to the Recording Academy, in 2025, she received her first Grammy Awards, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso.

Sabrina Carpenter Net Worth: How Did She Get Here?

The majority of Carpenter’s wealth comes from music. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth is $22 million, built through album sales, streaming royalties, songwriting income, touring revenue, merchandise sales, and endorsement deals.

Streaming has become one of her largest sources of income. Songs like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Feather” have collectively generated billions of streams across platforms. According to People, “Espresso” alone has surpassed 1 billion streams, generating significant royalty income.

Touring has become another major source of wealth. Carpenter’s profile got a massive boost when she joined Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on a few international dates. According to Billboard, the Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, surpassing $2 billion in ticket sales. The exposure helped make Carpenter more familiar to stadium crowds and accelerate demand for her arena-based sold-out concerts.

Lastly, acting is also a source of income. According to IMDb, Carpenter appeared in films such as The Hate U Give, Tall Girl, Tall Girl 2, Clouds, and Netflix’s Work It. She also worked as an executive producer on Work It, allowing her to earn both on- and off-camera profits.

Together, touring, acting, streaming, merchandise sales, and endorsements have made Carpenter one of the most successful youth stars in the entertainment industry.

Sabrina Carpenter filming Tall Girl 2, Emergency, finishing SC5 & whatever else at the same time 😂🎤🎬 pic.twitter.com/GLhhzSON8U — erik misses sab clairo bp (@prfctbags) April 17, 2021

Sabrina Carpenter’s Brand Endorsements & Public Associations

Like many popular artists today, Carpenter has expanded her income through endorsements and commercial deals. According to Women’s Wear Daily, one of her major collaborations is with SKIMS, where she fronted a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. According to People, she has also partnered with Pringles, Dunkin, Samsung, and Redken, putting her in front of a wider audience than just music.

While the exact value of these collaborations has not been made public, endorsement deals offer an additional source of income and enhance her likability in the fashion, beauty, tech, and lifestyle industries.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth Over Time

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 2015 Under $1 Million Disney Channel salary from Girl Meets World, debut album Eyes Wide Open 2017 ~$2 Million Continued Disney earnings, touring, music sales, and brand appearances 2019 ~$4 Million Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II, concert revenue, and acting projects 2020 ~$5 Million Netflix's Work It, acting income, and streaming royalties 2022 ~$8 Million Release of Emails I Can't Send, successful tour, increased streaming revenue 2023 ~$10 Million Touring, merchandise sales, Eras Tour opening slot exposure, catalog growth 2024 ~$15 Million Massive success of Short n' Sweet, "Espresso," and "Please Please Please"; endorsement deals 2025 ~$20 Million Grammy wins, arena tours, streaming royalties, SKIMS, and other partnerships 2026 $22 Million Ongoing touring revenue, music royalties, endorsements, and real estate holdings

Note: Historical data before 2026 is an estimate based on publicly reported career milestones, industry reporting, and earnings growth. Celebrity Net Worth reports the 2026 number.

Personal Life & Family

According to Wikipedia, Carpenter was born and raised in Pennsylvania and is the daughter of David and Elizabeth Carpenter. She has three older sisters and started studying music and acting as a child. While her personal relationships have often drawn media attention, two prominent relationships include Bradley Steven Perry from 2014 to 2015, actor Joshua Bassett from 2020 to 2021, a brief dating of singer Shawn Mendes in 2023, and actor Barry Keoghan from 2023 to 2024, as per Harper’s Bazaar.

Barry Keoghan x Sabrina Carpenter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/D7e2HZEcZD — met gala 2026 (@2015smetgala) May 7, 2024

Salary & Earnings

Unlike television actors who receive fixed salaries per episode, Carpenter’s income comes from multiple sources. According to Billboard, Short n’ Sweet achieved 362,000 equivalent album units in its first week, demonstrating the commercial success of her recent success.

Combined with billions of streams, sold-out shows, merch sales, sponsorship deals, and songwriting royalties, Carpenter’s annual income has skyrocketed since 2022.

Business Ventures

Although Carpenter is primarily known as a singer and actress, she has also begun to venture into production and business. According to IMDb, she worked as executive producer on Netflix’s Work It, giving her a stake behind the scenes as well as on-screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Work It (@workitmovie)

Real Estate

Real estate has become an important part of Carpenter’s fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer purchased a home in Beverly Hills valued at approximately $4.4 million post her success on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. However, her first house was in Northridge, California, which she purchased for 1.7 million in 2018. As with many entertainers who have made a success of their careers, Carpenter has diversified her assets beyond entertainment income by owning her own property.

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