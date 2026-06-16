John Stamos is one of the most recognized names in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. He has been entertaining audiences for decades with his work in soap operas, sitcoms, medical-themed dramas, and streaming shows. His impressive work over the years has steadily increased his earning power and has made him one of the most successful actors in the industry. Here is a look at some of the highest paychecks of the daytime television star in the past years.

1. Full House (1987–1995)

The actor was part of the iconic sitcom for almost a decade, and he played the character of Jesse Katsopolis, a motorcyclist and musician. As per The Richest, the actor was paid approximately $19,000 per episode for the first season of the show.

As the show’s popularity grew, his salary was increased to around $30,000 per episode for a few seasons. However, he received a significant salary increase for the eighth and ninth seasons, as he was apparently paid $150,000 per episode. It made Stamos one of the highest-paid actors on the cast. The show became a massive hit among the fans and helped the actor become a television icon.

2. ER (2005–2009)

After his successful stint on the iconic sitcom, Stamos took on a serious role in the medical drama ER. He played Dr. Tony Gates, a former army medic who takes up a position as a physician at one of Chicago’s busiest hospitals.

Though his exact salary during his collaboration with the medical genre show is unclear, according to Broadway World, the co-stars of Stamos were reportedly paid between $35,000 and $50,000 per episode. Stamos was part of the highly celebrated series for four seasons and eventually became one of its most popular faces.

3. Grandfathered (2015–2016)

The actor played the character of Jimmy Martino, a successful restaurant owner, whose love is turned upside down when he finds out that he has a son and a granddaughter. He not only acted but also produced the series. As per E! News, the actor was paid approximately $125,000 per episode for the show that aired between 2015 and 2016.

4. Fuller House (2016–2020)

The actor reprised his iconic role as Jesse Katsopolis in the revival of the popular family sitcom, Fuller House. He was a recurring guest star on the show and was also an executive producer of the series. As per The Richest, the actor earned approximately $20,000 to $30,000.

A Career Defined by Staying Power

The actor’s salary growth showcases his genuine talent and relentlessness in the entertainment industry. John Stamos has consistently adapted himself to various genres and roles, which has helped him become a television industry icon. He has a career spanning comedy, drama, producing, and music, making him one of the most enduring television stars.

Stamos was last seen in the thriller-comedy film Drag and will soon return to the second season of the Netflix series The Hunting Wives.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Emily Blunt Biggest Paychecks: From Disclosure Day To The Devil Wears Prada 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News