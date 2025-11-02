There are very few roles that make a powerful impression like that of Ghost Rider. He is a fiery anti-hero who roams around in the night on a majestic bike with a flaming skull and a thirst for revenge. Over the decades, several actors have played Marvel’s supernatural character on screens, from movies to TV series. Here we have listed all the actors who brought the mysterious Ghost Rider to life with their impressive acting skills.

1. Nicolas Cage – Ghost Rider

Directed by : Mark Steven Johnson

: Mark Steven Johnson IMDb Rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV (Rent/Buy)

Long before the superhero universe became all the rage, it was Nicolas Cage who brought the comic book character to the silver screen with Ghost Rider. The movie was released in 2007, and its sequel was released in 2011. In the film, he played the character of Johnny Blaze, a daredevil biker who sold his soul to the devil.

Nicolas Cage’s acting in the film became a turning point in his career. The intensity in his character made the role a cult classic and iconic. Though several other actors donned the role later, Cage remains the most memorable Ghost Rider to date.

2. Gabriel Luna – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Creator: Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen

Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar

Actor Gabriel Luna was introduced as the new Ghost Rider in the popular Marvel series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., in 2016. It is an organization comprising a team of highly skilled agents who combat extraordinary and unknown threats. In the series, he is portrayed as a fresh and modern version of the character, known as Robbie Reyes. Instead of the iconic motorbike, he is seen speeding through the streets in a fiery, beefy car.

He has an emotional backstory with a focus on family, revenge, and redemption. Over the years, the character received lots of love for his dark yet grounded and heartfelt portrayal of the role.

3. Fred Tatasciore – Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (Animated Series)

Creator: Paul Dini and Henry Gilroy

Paul Dini and Henry Gilroy IMDb Rating : 6/10

: 6/10 Streaming On: Disney+ & JioHotstar

The character of Ghost Rider has multiple projects in the Marvel Universe, including the animation section. For the animated series Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., veteran actor Fred Tatasciore gave his voice for Ghost Rider. He also lent his voice to this character in the 2016 film, Ultimate Spider-Man. He did justice to the role with his deep and gritty tone that captured the essence of range and spirit of vengeance.

4. Matthew Waterson – Midnight Suns (video game)

Character: Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider, voiced by Matthew Waterson

Johnny Blaze / Ghost Rider, voiced by Matthew Waterson Available On: PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Marvel had released a superhero-themed video game named Midnight Suns. In the game, the classic Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze, acted as a mentor figure to the newer heroes. The voice of Blaze was given by actor-director Matthew Waterson. His voice brings forth the tortured energy and moral dilemmas that define the character’s tragic backstory. The voiceover was equally appreciated by the Marvel fans and gaming communities.

Over the past decade, there have been talks about the actor who would don the character of Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While several names are being mentioned, the MCU has not officially confirmed anyone for the dynamic role.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: 5 Major Movie Roles Leonardo DiCaprio Turned Down & Why He Didn’t Take Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News