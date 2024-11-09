In the original concept art for Deadpool 3, Marvel fans would’ve seen some thrilling cameos: Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil teaming up with Deadpool and Wolverine in battle. However, as we know, those plans didn’t make it to the final cut.

On Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, Ryan Reynolds shared that he, co-star Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy were eager to include these iconic characters. Unfortunately, the cameos were scrapped due to budget constraints. While disappointing, it’s a reminder of the tricky balance between creative ambition and production realities.

They even approached Nicolas Cage for the role of Ghost Rider, but he turned it down. Ryan Reynolds explained that they were focused on “trying to make the movie responsibly,” as this is the most expensive Deadpool film. Despite the budget concerns, the movie is packed with cameos, including Wesley Snipes as Blade, Dafne Keen as X-23, and Chris Evans reprising his role as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, among others.

Director Shawn Levy revealed that one of the reasons so many stars joined the project was Ryan Reynolds‘ unconventional approach. Instead of formal negotiations, Reynolds often called or FaceTimed them directly, ambushing them into saying yes.

Even without those cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie, surpassing the 2019 hit Joker. The film is set to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12, 2024.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News