Deadpool & Wolverine has reached the last leg of its theatrical run and has already arrived on the digital platforms but as PVOD. A report has recently shared the streaming date of this Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Marvel movie on its home streaming platform. Scroll below for the deets.

About the film –

The movie was directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Marvel Studios. It is a sequel to the 2018 movie Deadpool 2. Ryan Reynolds reprised his role as Wade Wilson once again, marking Hugh’s return as Logan after around seven years. The movie featured Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in crucial roles.

Deadpool & Wolverine is part of Marvel’s Phase Five of the MCU and was made on a budget of $200 million. The movie collected around 6.7 times its production budget, as per The Numbers. The follows a listless Wade Wilson toiling away in civilian life. His days are morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool behind him. The Time Variance Authority then offers him a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Its box office reception-

Since it is the only MCU movie released this year, according to Box Office Mojo’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $211.43 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has collected $636.26 million in the US so far and has recently surpassed Barbie’s domestic haul to become the 12th highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

It has also crossed the $700 million mark overseas, reaching $700.34 million international cume. Globally, Deadpool 3 has collected $1.33 billion and is the 20th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine on OTT –

The MCU flick starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds has been available on OTT platforms since October 1, but it was as PVOD. According to Streaming Updates, the Marvel biggie will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 3. It will also be available in other Indian languages.

Check out the post here.

