Rumors about Ryan Gosling joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, took over the news a few days back, and now a picture of him as the Ghost Rider has gone viral. The actor has always impressed his fans with his impeccable charm in every role he has appeared in. No one thought he could pull off the Mattel doll character Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, but he did it with conviction and became a huge success.

Ryan allegedly once expressed his wish to be a part of the MCU and play the role of Ghost Rider. The actor rose to fame with his role in The Notebook, based on the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks. He has done many notable films in his career, and we did a list of his top five movies, and you can check that out here. Gosling started his career as a child artist and is one of Hollywood’s top stars. He has worked with many eminent directors and actors.

MCU has given us many iconic superhero movies and some of the highest-grossing comic book films. The studio is praised for its casting, and the casting of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, will remain one of the best things in the history of superhero cinema. The MCU can always take ideas from social media, and sometimes, the fans outdo themselves with fan art like this one by 21xfour. The fan page shared a picture of Ryan Gosling as the Johnny Blaze version of the Marvel character Ghost Rider.

Ryan Gosling wears street clothes, a black leather jacket, matching pants, and a white t-shirt underneath. He transforms into Ghost Rider in the same picture. For the unversed, Nicolas Cage appeared in the said role in Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Some netizens are excited about it and want the MCU to cast him in the role, while some think that American Gangster actor Norman Reedus would be a perfect fit instead of the Barbie star.

A fan commented, “A ghost rider movie staring Ryan gosling with a really dark feel would be incredible.”

Another fan chimed in, “Would be perfect.”

A third user said, “This is the only thing that would bring me back to Marvel.”

Followed by a fourth one saying, “damn son honestly ryan gosling looks comic accurate.”

Another fan commented, “He is actually the best actor for this role.”

One of them wrote, “Duuuuude! That’s siiick.”

A user said, “I’ll be honest, this casting is growing on me. Initially, I would have never put him down as Johnny Blaze.”

Some chose Norman Reedus over Ryan Gosling as one said, “My pick is Norman Reedus, but I can see Ryan as the character.”

Another quipped, “Its nice, but I’d really like to see Norman Reedus in that roll.”

And, “I’d rather see Norman Reedus or Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider!!!”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 21XFOUR (@21xfour)

Industry scooper Daniel Ritchman via X claimed that Ryan Gosling is in talks to join the MCU in an unknown role. There has been no news on that yet.

