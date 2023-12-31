Shakira is a renowned personality in the music industry, and earlier this year, she made headlines because of her ex-partner Gerard Pique’s infidelity reports. The couple with two kids parted ways in 2022. According to reports, the Waka Waka singer has allegedly found love in an Argentine songwriter and record producer, Rafael Arcaute. Keep scrolling to know more.

Shakira found out about Pique after the breakup, and she did so because of a jar of strawberry jam. Soon after parting ways with the singer, the celebrity footballer started his new life with Clara Chia Marti. The singer only dated a handful of men, including the Spanish footballer. Let’s find out more about these few lucky men.

Shakira was linked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise earlier this year when they were spotted at a car racing event. But sources claimed that the Hips Don’t Lie crooner had no interest in the Mission: Impossible actor. She was also linked with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton during the same time.

Let us take a look at Shakira’s Dating History:

1. Osvaldo Rios

Osvaldo Rios is a Puerto Rican model, actor and singer. The actor was seventeen years older than the songstress, and the duo, as per Hollywood Life, dated for only eight months in 1997. The songstress once revealed that her song Moscas en la Casa from her album Dónde Están los Ladrones? was inspired by him.

2. Antonio de la Rúa

Antonio de la Rúa is the son of the former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa. They reportedly started dating in 2000. He and Shakira dated for ten years before they broke up in 2010. She met him on Fernando’s electoral race while promoting her MTV Unplugged CD and Anfibio Tour. He was her lawyer for years, but after breaking up, Antonio asked for compensation for his work. However, the court dismissed the case. In 2019, when the former president passed away, the Waka Waka singer went to pay her respects.

3. Gerard Pique

In 2010, after parting ways with Antonio de la Rúa, the singer found love in Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. They met while doing the music for her song Waka Waka. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2011 with a picture of them together on Facebook. She and Pique have two kids. Milan was born in 2013, and Sasha was born in 2015. In June 2022, they confirmed their break up via a social media post.

Pique moved on with model Clara Chia, while Shakira is rumored to be dating Rafael Arcaute. She has yet to confirm the rumors.

