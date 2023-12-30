Hollywood’s dark side isn’t anymore unknown to many, and social media is the quickest to judge celebrities. Be it the infamous Johnny Depp VS Amber Heard trial or the leaked flight fight between Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, the opinions never stop coming. A few more are soon to arrive, with Pitt allegedly taking the Depp route to tackle the negative PR he’s been facing all along.

The news of Brad’s children Maddox & Zahara dropping his surname to move ahead in life did considerable damage to his goodwill. After spending 11 years together, Jolie & Pitt parted ways in 2016, breaking many hearts along with their own.

In 2022, during the fight-flight, Jolie’s lawyers reportedly claimed that Brad Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.” Many on the internet started calling the pair ‘Johnny Depp – Amber Heard 2.0′. Pitt apparently is getting extremely concerned about his image tarnishing and is all set to take a leaf out of Depp’s book.

As per The Things’ report, Brad Pitt has brought Matthew Hiltzick of Hiltzik Strategies on his side to lean and clean his image, which is not looking well at the moment. Matthew heads the same PR team that took Johnny Depp out of the horrendous turmoil he faced against Amber Heard.

Matthew’s long list of celebrity clients includes names like Katie Couric, Justin Bieber, Harvey Weinstein, and Donald Trump’s buddies from inner circle. Pitt wants to improve his relationship with the kids and wants the world to know that; who better than Matthew to do the same?

Before this, Pax had gone on a rant to call Brad Pitt a world-class a**hole; in 2020, he wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You, time and time and again, prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children, who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

This wasn’t it; he also said, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.”

Brad Pitt would definitely look out for the best option to bring some rest to his chaotic life & taking the Johnny Depp route would also attract a lot of debates and discussions on social media.

