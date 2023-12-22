Justin Bieber rose to prominence at a very young age. His song Baby brought him worldwide recognition. But if something has made more noise than his songs, it’s his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Many wouldn’t know, but he briefly dated Hailey Baldwin in 2015 while on a break. The model once reacted to their romance rumors, clarifying they weren’t “exclusive.” Scroll below for all the details!

Justin and Hailey met for the very first time in 2009, thanks to her father, Steve Baldwin. They shared a great bond over the years and were best of friends. However, relationship rumors strengthened when the supermodel joined JB and his family during their tropical vacation in 2015.

When Justin confirmed his romance with Hailey in 2016

Justin Bieber also shared a picture posing alongside Hailey Baldwin, who donned a super hot bikini. The romance was confirmed in January 2016 with a blurred lip-lock moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey & Justin’s rough patch

Unfortunately, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber went through a rough patch and did not speak to each other for quite a long time. But they reconciled shortly after JB broke up with his long-time girlfriend, Selena Gomez, in 2018.

We all know what followed! Justin announced his engagement with Hailey and tied the knot that year.

However, Hailey Bieber has had to go through a lot of social media backlash from Jelena fans, who call her a homewrecker to date. The supermodel had also confessed to facing a lot of mental health issues due to the online hate, which is one of the reasons she is scared to have children.

Earlier this year, Hailey also received death threats from Selenators, following which Selena Gomez had to send a warning to her fans via her Instagram stories.

Selena Gomez is now dating Benny Blanco

All is well, as Justin and Selena have now moved on with their respective partners. Earlier this month, Gomez confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco. The duo has reportedly been dating for six months, and things seem pretty serious. We won’t be surprised if we hear the wedding bells soon!

Selena Gomez also recently shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle and flaunted her PDA as she kissed Benny Blanco in one of the special moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

