Timothee Chalametis is gearing up for the release of the Dune Part Two next year. But even before the second film’s release, there is news about the third chapter in the franchise, Dune 3, tentatively titled Dune: Messiah. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve gave an update on the threequel, while Timothee possibly gave a spoiler to the third film.

The films are based on the novels of Frank Herbert’s Dune franchise. The first film in the series came out in 2021. It was both a commercial and critical success, winning multiple Oscars. The movie had an ensemble cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and more. The sequel, too, is packed with a stellar cast of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and others.

As per GeekTyrant, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider has claimed that Warner Bros has already greenlit the Dune 3, which is tentatively titled Dune: Messiah. The franchise’s director, Denis Villeneuve, also shared essential insights about the third sequel. Scroll below to get the deets.

Dune 3: Potential Script

Villeneuve did not give away much on the film’s script, but as per reports, the threequel will be based on the book Dune: Messiah, hence the supposed title. It is the second book in the Dune series, with six novels in total.

Speaking to the South Korean press, Dune-maker Denis Villeneuve revealed that Dune: Messiah is being written, and the screenplay is almost finished. He added that it will take some time.

Dune 3: Return of a potential character

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet gave away a major spoiler in his interview with Josh Horowitz. Timothee revealed that Jason Momoa’s character, Duncan Idaho, will be back in Dune Messiah. For the unversed, Jason’s character died in the first film. In the Dune universe, it will not be impossible as an artificial copy of a dead person can be created by a genetically altered race, Bene Theilax. This synthetic copy is known as a Ghola. In the book, Timothee’s character Paul was gifted with a Ghola of an old friend.

Jason Momoa fans might be delighted about this possible spoiler, but any official confirmation has yet to come.

Dune 3: Insider Claim

The insider claimed, “I’m already hearing rumblings that WB is so bullish on Villeneuve’s vision for Dune that ‘Part Three’ has already been greenlit with a 2027 release date in mind. WB sees Part Two as a home run, and internally, I’m hearing the studio is already projecting an opening north of $100 million. That may be optimistic, but given the trailer above, it is hardly out of the question.”

Dune 3: Potential Release

As per the report, the film will allegedly be released in 2027.

Dune: Part Two

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune: Part Two will be released in the theatres in March 2024.

Check out the trailer of the sequel here:

