Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has hoped that the journey of ‘Dune’ doesn’t end with the second part.

However, the director feels that the third part of the Oscar-winning franchise is a pipe dream for now, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Denis Villeneuve opened up in an interview with Empire Magazine about wanting to continue to explore the desert planet created by Frank Herbert in a third movie based on Dune Messiah if it were to get greenlit.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” he told the publication about bringing to life Herbert’s follow-up to Dune. “Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what (Herbert) wanted to do. My adaptation (of Dune) is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

The Hollywood Reporter further states that Villeneuve explained he would say goodbye to the desert of Arrakis after ‘Dune 3’ and move on to other projects.

“After that the books become more… esoteric,” he explained. While he has yet to get the go-ahead for a third instalment, the director admitted that it’s not only in his head. “There are words on paper,” he revealed.

‘Dune 2’ picks up where the first one left off, with Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) finally reaching Chani (Zendaya) and joining forces with the Fremen to bring down the evil Harkonnens. Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista also return for the sequel.

New cast members include an albino Austin Butler as Feyd Rautha, whom Villeneuve has described as an “Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer”, Christopher Walken as the Emperor, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli.

Must Read: Son Ye-Jin Flaunts Her Petite Figure Donning S*xy Skater Skirt Looks While ‘Crash Landing’ At Husband Hyun Bin’s Photography Skills, Perfect Couples Doesn’t Exi…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News