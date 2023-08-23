Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been going strong together despite the rumours claiming that they are no longer with each other. While the two have been going on their secret dates, it appears that Timothee’s sister has taken a sly dig at Kylie via social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Pauline Chalamet threw a shade at the ultra-wealthy, including billionaires like Kylie. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been rarely spotted together, but there is no hiding that the two are very much together. They have not made their relationship official yet but the eagle-eyed fans are always on the lookout for them being spotted together.

Speaking of Timothee Chalamet’s sister Pauline taking an apparent dig at Kylie, as per The Mirror, on Instagram said, “If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither.” Social media users were quick to claim that Timothee’s sister does not seem to be a huge fan of her new sister-in-law. For the unversed, Kylie Jenner flies in a private jet of her own for which she reportedly shelled-out a whopping $72 million.

Social media users did not waste any time in reacting to Timothee Chalamet’s sister social media post. One user said, “Ooooh looks like Timothee’s sister just shaded Kylie AGAIN on her [Instagram] Story.” Another person said, “Can we introduce this into legislation?”

The next one added, “She has a point though” as another chimed in, “He comes from a family that values education and social justice on both sides. Completely different values system from the Karjenners. While his mom was at Yale, her mom was on the stroll at the local country club trying to land a rich older hubby.”

An individual posted, “Yep. His family is probably so tired of this sh*t. People had been sending violent threats to his mother on Insta because of all this. It’s awful.” One user added, “LMFAOOO his family hatesssss her omg.”

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have, so far, not reacted to the post but we will keep you informed.

A source recently spilled the beans on their relationship saying, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothee and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

