Jennifer Aniston has been wowing us since the 90s and still continues to do with her pics from her latest photo shoot for a prestigious publication. One of the photographs that caught our attention is where she sported a gown with a dangerously high slit. The actress revealed a lot in this recent interview, like who she is spending the nights with recently and her thoughts on the cancel culture. Stick to the end to get a peek at her said look!

The Friends star has been a fashion icon since she appeared on the popular sitcom, and the craze she created and the popularity she achieved is still unimaginable. Over the years, she has maintained herself really well, and even in her 50s, she could give any model and actress a run for their money as her charm is truly eternal.

Jennifer Aniston graced the cover of WSJ Magazine, and the publication shared her enticing pictures on their social media account, namely Instagram. In one of the pictures, Aniston donned a strapless, classic LBD, which featured a risque thigh-high slit. The dress did full justice to her long and s*xy legs, which were perfectly toned, putting us all in shame and might be the final push for someone to get a gym subscription. It’ll make you forget Angelina Jolie‘s toned legs at the Oscars and could even grab Brad Pitt’s attention!

The very simple black off-shoulder floor-length gown only required Jennifer Aniston’s endless panache to create a sensation, and her playfully shoe-adjusting pose while teasing her fans with the view is just exhilarating. The black and white picture of Jen made it difficult to dissect her facial makeup, but it sure looked well-moisturised and on point.

Her hair was a bit messy and was parted in the middle but away from the chest area giving the neck porting space to breathe, and she was devoid of any accessory for the look. It became s*xier with the sleek heels that she paired with her outfit, as she playfully fixed it while posing for the camera.

Take a look at her picture here:

Could Jennifer be more beautiful and gorgeous than this? Let us know your thoughts, and for more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

