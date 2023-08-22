People like us always crave for a celebrity-like flawless skin as those are always glowing and are at their best. And, when it comes to K-pop, the way BTS boys glow in their videos is enviable and something to die for, isn’t it? Despite their hiatus, the South Korean boy band members are currently at the peak of their careers but this fame didn’t come to them so easily. It took a lot of sleepless nights, continuous practice, and extremely hectic schedules for the band to come a long way.

But even after all these, their skin seems to be forever smooth which proves that they are extremely particular about their skincare. Today, we will share the skincare secret of BTS leader and Rap Monster RM who often garners attention for his spotless skin, leaving ARMY intrigued about what really goes into maintaining it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In different interviews, RM aka Kim Nam-joon has revealed that he suffers from dry and acne-prone skin, so having a proper skincare routine is extremely important for him. To begin with, RM loves using the right kind of cleanser followed by a good moisturiser to keep his skin hydrated and maintain a healthy balance, keeping extreme dryness or extreme oiliness at bay. The septet member has also spoken about the importance of hydration a number of times.

RM loves to apply a therapy cream before going to bed as it helps his skin feel relaxed and healthy. This helps him to avoid dryness, redness, acne, eczema and hyperpigmentation and keep his skin nourished. Next comes sheet masks, which are one of the most used products by almost all the K-Pop stars. RM said that a sheet mask helps him to refresh his skin after a gruelling day and hydrates the skin properly. Sheet masks can be used either in the morning or at night.

Lip balms are also an important part of RM’s daily skincare to prevent his lips from chapping and keep them hydrated and supple. Usually balms are also infused with SPF to protect your lips from harsh UV rays, keeping hyperpigmentation and sun damage at bay. Talking about SPF, the BTS member also uses proper sunscreen to protect his skin from tanning and sunburn.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for you to implement these steps and fulfil your dream to get a flawless glass-like skin like your favourite BTS.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Looks Like A Fresh Breeze Of Summer In A Deep-Plunging Neckline Printed Blue Maxi Dress; Girls, Take Notes For Your Next Brunch Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News