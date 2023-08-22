Angelina Jolie has evolved as an actress and a human being all throughout the years; along with that, her style and fashion also grew. The fearless Hollywood star exudes classiness and an enchanting aura whenever she enters a room, she once made us drool over her beauty in a monochrome picture, and today, we have brought that throwback pic to make you get through the remaining week.

The actress has had an illustrious career in Hollywood and never limited herself to one particular genre, and besides being an awesome actress and a great mom of six, she dedicates her time to humanitarian causes as well. She had her ups and downs in life as well, one among them being her divorce from Brad Pitt, as they were once the It couple of Tinsel town.

While scrolling through Pinterest, we came across a monochrome picture of Angelina Jolie, where she looks completely hypnotising and in her full glory. Jolie was seen wearing a dark-coloured mostly gown with glittery details all over and had a deep slit in the front showcasing her ample cleav*ge. The full-sleeved gown had a knot detail around the waist and a thigh-high slit exposing the Salt actress’ toned pair of legs.

The dress worn by Angelina Jolie featured power shoulders like on blazers, and it perfectly embodied the personality of the Hollywood star; as the picture was in black and white, it emitted a different kind of regal aura that could only be given out by the Maleficent star.

The gown itself looked very dazzling and didn’t need to be accessorised and was kept that. The Eternals star’s makeup was on point for this photo shoot as she sported a full coverage base foundation with a perfectly contoured face and blushed cheeks. It seemed she had soft smokey eyes going on with prominent eyeliner and loads of mascara.

For her lips, Angelina Jolie seemed to have sported a dark-coloured shade, potentially a bold red one to anchor her entire look. Her eyebrows were well groomed too, as she posed for the camera showcasing her side profile and those chiselled cheekbones.

Check out her picture here:

Is she not ravishingly beautiful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

