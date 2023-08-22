Selena Gomez has been quite active on social media, shelling out some serious fashion goals. From spreading body positivity in her bikini outings to s*xy sequined attires, she has a mood board for every occasion. Most of us love sun-kissed pictures, and the Rare Beauty owner has some brunch date ideas we could totally steal. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Selena recently announced her exit from social media because of the whole Hailey Bieber drama. Selenators were targeting Justin Bieber’s wife over allegedly bullying their icon. Gomez had to break the silence and ask her fans to be kind, post some specific death threats. But she’s back and leaving cryptic hints about her upcoming single.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram a while back and shared her summer inspiration. She looks cute as a button in a deep-plunging neckline maxi dress that hugs the upper half of her body like a glove. She pulled her hair into a braided bun and carried nude tones of makeup on her face.

Selena Gomez complimented her attire with white and black ballerina shoes. She looked like a fresh breeze of summer and a similar look could be achieved by any of us. So girls, take notes for your next brunch date because it’s the perfect look to make heads turn!

Selena Gomez stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/WjzB2TK4E4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 21, 2023

On the professional front, Selena is set to treat her fans with a new single coming out on 25th August. Interestingly, it is the same day that Miley Cyrus is releasing her music and the Disney colleagues have been super excited about it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates!

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Spat Water On Eminem’s Face Leaving Herself Humiliated & The Rapper Shocked At The Oscars Backstage: “Oh My God My Hero Thinks I’m A Freak”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News