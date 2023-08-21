Miley Cyrus is probably one of the few celebrities who has never been shy and is always willing to talk about her s*xual preferences. The crooner, a few years ago, made a revelation that her first s*xual experience was with two other girls. In the same interview, Miley also claimed that she does not f**k with foreplay and that di*ks are a wonderful sculpture. Scroll down to know the details.

Even though Miley Cyrus has dated a couple of men she earlier revealed that she was pans*xual meaning she doesn’t limit her s*xual choice on the basis of s*x or gender. However, in 2020, the songstress claimed that she preferred women.

According to The Sun, Miley Cyrus while talking about her choices, said, “I think women are much more attractive. I don’t really want to stare at di*k for a long period of time.” She continued, “I don’t f**k with foreplay, as everyone will tell you, even in my business I do not like to tease things. But I could definitely have foreplay longer with a girl than I could with a guy. Girls are way hotter.” Further elaborating her statement, Miley added, “But everyone I think can agree that from ancient times, d**ks make wonderful sculpture, but more than that, I am not as interested. It’s good if he can just get in and go away because I don’t want it eyeing me off.”

The Grammy-winning crooner confessed in the same interview that she was attracted to girls way before she was ever attracted to guys. She also claimed that t*ts were prettier than b*lls.

Miley Cyrus then shared, “I’ve given a b**w job recently but it wasn’t as much fun as I thought it was going to be. It honestly just took too long. I am so f***ing busy.”

The singer also made an interesting revelation that she loves collecting s*x toys. “Most of my s*x toys I use as interior design. A lot of the time I’ll buy a d*ldo and more than about its operation, it’s like I love the way it looks on the wall,” said Miley.

