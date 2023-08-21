Lindsay Lohan, whom we know from Mean Girls, once recalled a bizarre interaction with popular singer and actor Harry Styles in a hotel room. Yes, that’s right. Apparently, the actress had turned down Harry’s booty call offer. Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop on it.

While Lindsay is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Hollywood, Harry knows how to rule over millions of hearts with not only his singing skills but also his acting skills and his dimple smile. Lindsay had started her career as a child artist and Harry began with the popular boy band One Direction.

Once, in a 2016 interview with The Sun as quoted in The People, Lindsay Lohan had recalled meeting Harry Styles before knowing his popularity. According to her, Harry Styles had come to her hotel room at 2 am unannounced. She said, “I didn’t know it was him. He was in a suit. I said, ‘Well, you’re very good-looking – can I help you?’ That was it.”

Lindsay Lohan further explained how she turned his offer down subtly, “He was like, ‘I’m Harry. Gavin and Michael sent me here.’ I was in bed. I was like, ‘I’m going to bed but it was nice to meet you.’ It was 2am, I had just come back from an AA meeting. I looked like s— too. I was wearing a big hotel robe, I had a slip under it. It was not a good look.”

Later, when she had called her sister and talked about, she realised who Harry Styles was. Lindsay added in the same conversation, “It didn’t click who he was at the time. I told my sister the next day and she was like, ‘Wait, are you kidding me? Do you understand? Do you have his number? Can I have it?’”

After this incident, Lindsay Lohan and the Watermelon Sugar singer had met each other again in LA and said, “I saw him in LA recently. I think it’s probably awkward on both our parts now.”

Well, it’s been years and Lindsay and Harry have probably let go of this bizarre incident. What do you think?

