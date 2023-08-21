Hailey Bieber was only 22 when she got married to the love of her life Justin Bieber in 2018 in an intimate affair. The model and singer did not even finish her graduation but decided to walk down the aisle with the biggest pop star just months after dating. This did not go down well with the Internet, as she faced constant hatred from social media users. Hailey then once opened up about the same saying that she initially wanted to hide and asked herself if there could be any anonymity. Scroll down to read the details.

Hailey Bieber has also faced the heat from Selena Gomez’s fans on many occasions in the past since Justin Bieber earlier dated the latter and their fans always wanted them to get married. But Justin opting for Hailey got the fans spewing venom against Hailey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Hola! Magazine, Hailey Bieber once opened up about her marriage to Justin Bieber detailing how horrible the trolling got and how the lack of privacy in the first year of their marriage proved to be a headache for her. “I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a*s.’” Hailey continued, “I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’” The model cum entrepreneur also explained how the backlash got so repetitive that she had to turn off the Instagram comments.

“I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement,” said Justin Bieber’s wife adding, “And I was like, ‘I could give a f**k about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!’”

During the same time Hailey’s doting husband Justin came to her rescue and posted a long message asking people to stop saying mean things.

Shedding light on her marriage, Hailey earlier said, “We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Johnny Depp & His Ex Vanessa Paradis Were A Smelly Couple In Hollywood? Insiders Once Claimed, “It’s Hard To Be Around Them, Their Personal Hygiene…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News