Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are always in the headlines. Earlier this year, the two were involved in an online battle by their fans. They even had to address their fans and clarify that there was no feud among them. While there is allegedly no feud between them, we have brought an interesting fashion face-off, and we leave it to you to decide who looked better in a red and white bikini.

The 26-year-old model began her career when she was just a teenager. On her personal front, she has been married to Justin Bieber for over the past five years. The duo were in an on-again-off-again relationship in the mid-2010s and finally tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2018. On the other hand, Sel started off as a Disney star with Wizards of Waverly Place and later ventured into music. She also dated Justin during different time intervals from 2010 to 2018.

Hailey Bieber enjoys a massive fan following of over 50 million on Instagram and often treats them with her steamy photos. In order to promote her brand, Rhode, she recently modelled for the same and dropped a sizzling picture from its photoshoot. In the picture, she wore a red and white checked bra with underwire cups adding to her hotness. She paired it with red high-waisted bikini bottoms looking oh-so-s*xy. The two-piece indeed complimented her perfectly toned body as she posed s*ductively while resting her hands on a red convertible. Keeping the strawberry theme in mind, she wore a pair of metal strawberry-shaped earrings. The red and white colour code was even followed by her strappy heels. Coming to her makeup, Hailey opted for a lot of bronzers and flaunted a summer-tanned body. Her glammed-up makeup with glossy lips went perfectly with the look, and she even left her messy hair to play with the air. Check out her look here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)

On the other hand, Selena Gomez once opted for a red and white striped bikini set, which she wore in her music video of Ice Cream Chillin. The bra had a knot detail on the straps. She flaunted her flawless beauty in the two-piece set and paired it with a sailor’s hat and white gloves. Her make-up was a blend of rosy and glossy with pink lip colour. To accessorise her look, the Wolves singer opted for bold gold hoops. Check her pictures here.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with her husband Justin Bieber. However, she has not made an official announcement yet. Selena is also gearing up for her upcoming single and has announced the same.

Let us know who wore the red and white bikini better in the space below.

