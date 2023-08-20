South Korean actress Son Ye-jin has a separate fanbase. The gorgeous beauty of South Korea needs no introduction. From featuring in Something in the Rain to Negotiations to Crash Landing On You to Thirty-Nine, the diva has a few most popular and successful projects in her kitty. But it’s not all about her acting skills or million-dollar smile, it’s also about her style statement that often made her lead the headline.

Apart from being a celebrated actress, Ye-jin is a loving wife to Hyun Bin (her Crash Landing On You and Negotiations co-star) and a doting mother to their son. Today, we stumbled upon a throwback pic from her Negotiations premiere on Pinterest while scrolling through it. Check it out below and see how stylish and s*xy the actress is!

At the Negotiations premiere, Son Ye-jin came wearing a crisp white shirt-style outfit and ditching pants, the actress flaunted her smooth and toned legs. She paired the ensemble with a black blazer and a long black tie. She wanted to maintain her character’s edginess and bada*s vibes. Son Ye-jin completed the look with a pair of black boots. Bam! Hot n S*xy!

Check out the picture on Pinterest:

For makeup, well, Korean actresses keep their glass skin makeup on point whenever they are out. Son Ye-jin had put on a minimalist look with a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, glossy highlighter, pink ombre lips, dabs of mascara and wore her special jewellery, her ‘smile’. She opted out of any jewellery to keep the look in focus. Son Ye Jin had kept her short hair tied up in a ponytail.

Apart from being an actress, Ye-jin also endorsed luxury brands, including Valentino. She has a unique taste in fashion, and every time she steps out, she makes heads turn. That’s her mojo! What do you think?

