Actress Kiara Advani has been casting a spell on millions ever since she starred in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Lust Stories, Shershaah and more. The actress, who is now happily married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, is pretty active on social media and keeps her 30.9 million Instagram followers up-to-date about her professional and personal milestones via posts and stories.

A while ago, the ‘Guilty’ actress took to the platform and shared a carousel of images from her recent photoshoot, and we much say she looks like a queen mesmerizing us with her looks and elegance. Scroll below to check out the look and know more about the ensemble and how she styled it.

Sharing four pictures from her recent photoshoot – 1 black and white and the others coloured, Kiara Advani captioned the post with a simple clubs emoji. In the images, the ‘Good Newwz’ actress is seen flaunting all her well-toned curves and showing off quite a bit of her flawless skin in a s*xy The Attico creation and dainty heels.

Talking about Kiara Advani’s ensemble, the black designer dress featured cutouts near her abs and both sides of her hips by having the fabric rolled, giving it more dimension and character. Besides showing off her flawless skin through these cutouts, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress also displayed her leg for the world to see, thanks to the hip-high slit. The ensemble also lets the actress flaunt her collarbones thanks to its unique twisted halter neckline.

When it comes to styling, the Shershaah actress’ stylish opted for her hair to be done in an elegant updo with no strands out of place. Making sure the focal point of the pictures was her dress and good looks, the actress skipped accessorizing with jewellery and opted for light makeup – consisting of a peach-nude lip colour, eyeliner, lightly smoked eyes, perfectly arched eyebrows, some highlighter and blush.

Check out Kiara Advani teasing her fans in her latest photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Let us know in the comments what you think of Kiara Advani’s latest black look. Also, drop in a rating on the hotness meter for her s*xy ensemble.

