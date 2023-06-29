Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak

Director: Sameer Vidwans

What’s Good: It says something extremely preachy without being a hell lot of preachy & an exhilarating Kiara Advani

What’s Bad: It takes a lot of time to say a lot of things, some click and some don’t

Watch or Not?: If an emotional drama layered with a social message is your cup of coffee, have this one too!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 Hours 26 Minutes

Satyaprem aka Sattu (Kartik Aaryan) is one of those dimwits who are also pure souls and falls for a girl way out of his class Katha (Kiara Advani). She comes into his life as a solution to “follow the society-set template” of life. Her heavy emotional baggage is what Sattu didn’t predict to face early in the relationship.

In a brisk turn of events, Katha gets married to Sattu only because of her dad’s emotional blackmail. The ‘desi’ lover in Sattu thinks that he can fix her & hence wants to stay with her despite getting kicked out of his bedroom every single night. The crux of the story is how the right love cancels out all the wrong things in your life and if it doesn’t, it’s not the right one.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of the film feels like Writer Karan Shrikant Sharma had the central plot planned and he layered it up with the rest of the story. Despite all the wrong tags the film has been labelling itself with like ‘Romantic-Drama’, and ‘Musical’, it has a strong social message as the heart of the film. The entire story is layered around the said social message, some of which add to the delicacy while some clutter it up.

The first half goes like a breeze despite some characters doing some questionable things which could be passed off without much debate. It’s the second half, especially towards the climax when Director Sameer Vidwans and the team just couldn’t figure out where to end. There will come multiple occasions when you’d feel, ‘Okay, it ended’ but nope, don’t be fooled by it again.

Ayananka Bose’s camerawork is mesmerizing as he takes some bold decisions on the go. From camera focusing & dancing along with Kiara Advani on ‘Piyaji abhi raat baaki hai’ to capturing the suffering of Sattu & Katha as they face each other’s back with a door between them, Bose makes the most of things allocated.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: Star Performance

Kartik Aaryan delivers an earnest performance as the dim-witted golden-hearted Sattu. His natural innocence helps a lot to make the character feel more relatable to all the introverts in love out there. He shines in emotional scenes and doesn’t miss a single note while delivering the drama.

Kiara Advani is the winner! Despite all the flaws in the script, she just grabs the opportunity to make it the best use for her. She gets into Katha, carrying a blank face for the majority of the film and still managing to hold your intrigue till the last. This is a Kiara Advani film all the way!

Gajraj Rao as Sattu’s ‘bro’ father lives up to the expectations. He just shares a couple of scenes with Kiara’s Katha, but I wish it would’ve been way more than that because that angle could’ve included some solid dramedy. Supriya Pathak’s character is the most undercooked one along with Shikha Talsania who plays Sattu’s sister. Supriya’s character is hastily penned making her come across as a confused and a non-diligent mother. She deserved a lot better than this.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sameer Vidwans, post directing a couple of Marathi films, is making his Bollywood debut with this and it’s a great first attempt. Barring a couple of routine dance songs, Sameer doesn’t follow the same old rom-com template to say his thing. He uses love to create an emotional dialogue between the viewers and the characters only to drop the social message bomb on them (in a good way). Also, to all the future filmmakers who are directing Kartik Aaryan, can we please stop with the monologue already? It’s been over a decade, c’mon.

Hitesh Sonik’s background score is so soothing that it’ll take you back to the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein days. Apart from Aaj Ke Baad, none of the other songs would find a place in my playlist. Even ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ would be reconsidered after a couple of listens.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, this is not your routine rom-com-drama, it has to say something apart from how madly the guy and girl are in love with each other. Though it overstayed its welcome, I’m glad it was at least here.

Three stars!

Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer

Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on 29th June, 2023.

