Jennifer Lopez is not only a s*x goddess but also a woman of talent. From achieving success as a musician and singer to getting lauded as an actress – JLo has done everything. She is also quite a big name in the fashion industry. She had carved her path with her dedication and hard work. She is now happily married to Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and often gives major couple goals to all her fans.

Jennifer has a unique taste in fashion and puts her confident and bold self on stage while wearing risque ensembles and classy self on red carpets in gowns and different attires. Her Instagram handle is filled with her s*xy pictures, and we cannot stop but drool over her beauty.

A few hours back, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures as her ‘August’ dump. So, scroll ahead to check it out and read about it further!

Jennifer Lopez’s scintillating August dump is to die for. She compiled some glamorous pictures, along with some bikini-clad photos and even gave a cute glimpse of her love towards her hubby Ben Affleck. In the first pic, she showed her glam self in a black and white striped outfit paired with a cowboy hat and sunnies. While in the following images, she flaunted her toned curvy figure in a red skimpy bikini worn with a printed kimono, and in the other, she was seen in a white bikini flashing her cleav*ge like a diva.

JLo showed off her birthday cake, and a few pics with her friends. In one, she was seen in a mustard yellow gown, while in the other, she showcased her beauty in an asymmetrical patterned dress. But what caught our attention mostly was her flaunting the pendant with her husband’s name ‘Ben’ engraved on it.

Along with the post, Jennifer Lopez captioned it as, “This Is…August (so far) ☀️💚🏝️”, and we are in love with this dump.

What about you? Let us know your thoughts about the Mother actress stunning looks and bikini-clad getups throughout August so far!

