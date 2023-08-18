If there’s one family – aside from the British royal family, that’s known all across the globe; it has to be the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And one of the most famous members of this fam – without a doubt, is Kim Kardashian. The businesswoman, beauty mogul, mother and social media influencer – who is pretty active on social media- has repeatedly left her fans stunned by the many things that keep happening in her life.

Kim, who often makes the news owing to love life and family drama, is a fashionista in her own way who has made heads turn and jaw drop way more times than her biggest fans can count. Today, we take you to 2017 when the Skims founder posed n*ked with only an arm covering her n*pples. Scroll below to check out the look and see how she managed to look like a goddess during this n*de photoshoot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On November 28, 2017, Kim Kardashian – who currently has an Instagram following of over 363 million, took to the social media platform and shared an image of herself covered in only bronze glitter. Captioned, “Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM,” the picture saw the reality star pose seductively as she stood against a reflective backdrop.

For the shoot, Kim Kardashian ditched all clothing options – and posed totally n*ked, covering herself from neck to toe (though we can only see till her hips) in glitter pigments that made her shine like a disco ball but still look radiant like a goddess.

She completed the look by opting for a gunmetal-grey ponytail instead of her signature jet-black strands.

When it came to makeup, Kim and her team went with a combo of silver and gold sparkles to cover her eyes to balance the bronzy copper hues she wore on the rest of her body. She opted for several coats of gloss to make her lips shine. Doesn’t she look ethereal?

Check out Kim Kardashian’s n*de glitter look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Do you think anyone else can rock a glitter look and shimmer the way Kim did? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and fashion-related content from the entertainment world.

Must Read: BLACKPINK Lisa’s Skincare Routine Revealed! From Proper Usage Of Hydration To Face Cleansing, Here’s How The ‘Lalisa’ Singer Achieved The Everglowing Flawless Skin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News