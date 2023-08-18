Blake Lively is giving fitness goals with her latest stunning pictures and how. The actress, who welcomed her fourth baby with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year, has been blessing our Instagram feeds with her stunning fashion picks from her outings for a while now. But, the Gossip Girl star has left us struggling to catch our breaths with her latest red bikini shoot as she enjoys summer.

Lively enjoys a massive following of over 41 million on Instagram. Despite making her debut at 11 with the 1998 film Sandman, it was the 2005 film Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants that came as her breakthrough. She is also widely known for playing Serena van der Woodsen in the American drama Gossip Girl.

It has been over a decade since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot. The duo have four kids together, James, Inez, Betty, and their fourth one, whose name they have not revealed yet. A few months after her fourth delivery, the 35-year-old was back to making public appearances in her best physique and outfits. But, as she recently turned model for her non-alcoholic sparkling mixers brand Betty Buzz, Blake left us all feeling weak in the knees by slipping into the s*xiest red bikini.

The Green Lantern actress put her bikini body on display as she slipped into a red two-piece. The top featured an underwire supporting the cups through which Blake Lively flaunted her b*sty cl*avage. She showcased her s*xy legs in the high-waisted bottoms.

Blake surely raised the temperature with some colourful accessories, such as a red cap, red heart goggles, and more. She tied her partly blonde hair in two ponytails. Sitting by the poolside, in a few snaps, the Gossip Girl actress covered her body with a white and yellow towel.

What are your views on Blake Lively’s photographs? Let us know in the comments.

